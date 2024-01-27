NBK109: Bobby Deol officially joins cast of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action flick

The success of Animal has brought about a lot of things with it. The film has of course made a lot of money back for the producers, but more than that, it has re-established Sandeep Reddy Vanga as a force and gave Bobby Deol a huge break on a national scale.

After Bobby Deol’s breathtaking performance as Abrar in Animal, the actor has deservedly fetched himself many offers. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, there has been a massive announcement regarding his next movie. Bobby Deol is all set to clash with Tollywood legend Nandamuri Balakrishna for the tentatively titled NBK109.

Wishing the actor a Happy Birthday, producers Sithara Entertainments announced this news on their Instagram. The caption under the post read, “Welcome aboard Bobby Garu, a great bundle of talent with an enigmatic screen presence. Happy Birthday Sir, can’t wait to see you unleash yourself with the Lion Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu on the big screens in our NBK109.”

Check out the post below:

More about Balakrishna and Bobby Deol’s NBK109

NBK109, as the name suggests, is Balakrishna’s hundred and ninth film. It is being directed by K.S Bobby, who directed the smashing hit Waltair Veerayya in 2023 with Megastar Chiranjeevi. The film is being produced by Guntur Kaaram producer Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. Official updates about the remaining cast and crew are awaited, however, there are rumors that Gautham Vasudev Menon has been roped in to play a prominent role in the film. From the poster on Instagram, we can expect a violent bloodbath from Balakrishna in NBK109.

Advertisement

Bobby Deol’s upcoming projects

On the occasion of the Animal star Bobby Deol’s birthday, there was also another massive announcement about his next project. The first look poster of Bobby Deol’s character Udhiran in Suriya’s next Pan-Indian project Kanguva was released and it has been garnering a positive response across the table. The menacing, wild look of Bobby Deol has further increased the anticipation for the faceoff between Suriya and Bobby Deol in Kanguva.

There have also been reports to suggest that Bobby Deol is a part of the Pawan Kalyan film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Manikarnika director Krish Jagarlamudi. The actor is supposedly set to play the role of Aurangzeb in this film set in the Mughal Empire.

ALSO READ: Kanguva: Makers reveal Bobby Deol’s menacing look from Suriya starrer on his birthday