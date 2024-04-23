Animal fame Bobby Deol joins Nandamuri Balakrishna's action-thriller NBK109

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming thriller which has been tentatively titled NBK109 is one of the most anticipated projects of 2024. The film, touted to be a power-packed action thriller, will feature Nandamuri in a never-seen-before avatar.

Now, in a recent update, the makers of NBK109 took to their social media platform and shared a wonderful picture with Animal fame actor Bobby Deol as he joined the cast. Have a look!

Bobby Deol joins Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK10

On April 23, the makers of the upcoming film took to their social media platform X to share a picture of Bobby Deol with renowned producer Naga Vamsi and director K.S Ravindra who is also known as Bobby Kolli. The makers tweeted, "The Hunter Enters. Welcome aboard #BobbyDeol garu. Your terrific screen presence is set to make our #NBK109 more special for us movie lovers and NBK fans. #NandamuriBalakrishna"

As per reports, Bobby will play an antagonist in the film which is no doubt exciting for his ardent supporters as they will get to see their favorite hero in his riveting avatar once again just like his character Abrar did in Animal.

More about NBK109

The action-thriller is touted to be one of the biggest projects in recent times and it will feature Nandamuri in his ferocious avatar. Apart from Nandamuri Bala Krishna, and Bobby Deol, the film also features Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary, Payal Rajput, Prakash Raj, and many others in pivotal roles.

The action entertainer has been helmed by Bobby Kolli, and bankrolled by Naga Vamsi, and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas in a joint venture.

Watch NBK109 first glimpse

Bobby Deol's upcoming films

Bobby Deol's amazing performance as Abrar in Animal earned him numerous offers as the actor is all set to give his groundbreaking performance in Suriya's Kanguva, helmed by director Siva. The action thriller will mark the grand debut of Bobby Deol in the industry along with Disha Patani who has also been roped in for the film.

The flick has been produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under Studio Green and UV Creations, and is slated to release in 2024.

Apart from these projects, rumor has it that Bobby Deol will also feature in Ajith Kumar's power-packed thriller titled Good Bad Ugly, helmed by director Adhik Ravichandran. Mythri Movie Makers, owned by Naveen Mythri, is backing the production. The action thriller will be released on the auspicious festival of Pongal in 2025.

