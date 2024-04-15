After Kanguva, Bobby Deol approached for Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly? Find out

Ajith Kumar's highly anticipated film, Good Bad Ugly, has been generating a lot of excitement ever since it was announced. The production team is eager to start filming at the earliest opportunity.

In the meantime, there are speculations going around that the producers are considering casting actor Bobby Deol in a significant role for the project. Let's delve deeper into this news!

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly to feature Bobby Deol: BUZZ

According to reports, Bobby Deol has been approached to play a pivotal role alongside Ajith Kumar in the film. It is also being speculated that Ajith has recently completed a test schedule for Good Bad Ugly, and the makers are planning to cast two female leads in the thriller.

Sources indicate that one of the female actresses is expected to be from North India. Earlier reports also suggested that the first schedule of the film is supposed to be shot at Ramoji Film Studio in Hyderabad, possibly in June or July. However, the makers have not officially confirmed this speculative information related to Thala Ajith's Good Bad Ugly.

More about Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar's next film, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, also features National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, who will compose the music and background themes. Abinandhan Ramanujam is handling the cinematography, while Vijay Velukutty is in charge of editing.

The production is backed by Naveen Mythri's production house, Mythri Movie Makers. The action thriller is scheduled for release on the auspicious occasion of Pongal in 2025.

Bobby Deol's upcoming projects

After the tremendous success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Bobby Deol is now on a different path as the actor is receiving back-to-back action projects.

Bobby is set to make his Tamil debut with Suriya's Kanguva. The film is touted as a fantasy drama written and directed by Siva, produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under Studio Green and UV Creations.

On Bobby's birthday, a scary first-look poster of his character Udhiran from the film was unveiled, fueling excitement for this major production. The film will also mark Disha Patani's debut in the Tamil industry. The anticipated thriller is set for release in 2024.

Ajith Kumar's upcoming projects

Apart from Good Bad Ugly, the Vedalam actor has Magizh Thirumeni's Vidaa Muyarchi lined up. The film promises to be a high-octane action movie that is expected to entertain both critics and audiences. According to reports, the next schedule for VidaaMuyarchi will begin shortly.

In addition to Thala Ajith, VidaaMuyarchi features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and others in key roles. The movie is funded by Lyca Productions, and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

