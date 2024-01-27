Kanguva: Makers reveal Bobby Deol’s menacing look from Suriya starrer on his birthday

Suriya’s upcoming film, Kanguva, helmed by Siva, is undeniably one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The film, touted to be a fantasy action drama, is expected to get a pan-Indian audience and is speculated to release this summer.

Quite recently, the makers of the film had released the second look poster of Suriya’s character from the film. The poster featured the Jai Bhim actor in two different looks, one, in a menacing avatar, and the second in a much more modern look. In the latest update, the makers have finally shared the first look of Bobby Deol from the film on the actor’s 55th birthday. They also revealed the name of his character as Udhiran. The makers took to their social media to share the poster with the caption:

“Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran #BobbyDeol sir”

Check out the post below:

What we know about Kanguva so far

Kanguva marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Siva. As per speculations, the film features the Soorarai Pottru actor in six roles, and also marks the Tamil debut of Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. Additionally, the film also features a star-studded cast including Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Studio Green in collaboration with UV Creations, while National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music for the film. Vetri Palanisamy and Nishadh Yusuf take care of the film’s cinematography and editing departments respectively. It is understood that the movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Suriya on the workfront

After Kanguva, Suriya is set to join hands with Vetrimaaran for a project titled Vaadivasal. The film is said to be set against the backdrop of Jallikkattu. Apart from that, the actor is also set to reunite with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara for a film titled Purananooru. A promotional video for the film was released recently, which mentioned that Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Varma have been roped in to play crucial roles in the film. Further, GV Prakash Kumar is also joining the team as a music composer and renowned cinematographer Jomon T John is all set to crank the film’s camera.

Bobby Deol on the workfront

Bobby Deol was last seen as the antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest film with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, titled Animal. The movie also featured Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

The actor is next set to be a part of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film with Krish Jagarlamudi titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Further, it is understood that the actor is also a part of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film with Bobby, tentatively titled NBK109.

