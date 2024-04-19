A few days ago, actors and lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared the news of their engagement with fans on social media. Rumors about their relationship began when the duo made appearances together at public events.

This exciting revelation made by the couple was met with positive responses from celebrities and netizens. Meanwhile, amidst reports that the duo will tie the knot soon, Hey! Sinamika actress has clarified that it will not happen anytime soon.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s reply to marriage plans with Siddharth

After Aditi and Siddharth's engagement, the next question on everyone’s minds was, “When is the couple getting married?” Well, the answer is right here!

At a recent MAMI Film Festival, paps congratulated Aditi, to which she replied in Hindi, “Abhi toh time hai’, translating to “There is still time.”

SEE VIDEO HERE:

Aditi and Siddharth were last spotted together on social media when Kamal Haasan invited the couple to meet legendary Academy Award-winning Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron.

Kamal Haasan shared a picture on social media with the Mexican filmmaker, the couple, AR Rahman, Ravi K. Chandran, and a few other prominent film personalities. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari's upcoming movies

Aditi Rao Hydari will next appear in the silent film Gandhi Talks, where she will play a key role alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and other notable actors.

Furthermore, she will be seen in the upcoming web series Heeramandi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Siddharth’s upcoming movies

Siddharth was last seen in the film Chittha, in which he played the lead role along with Nimisha Sajayan and also helmed a key role as the producer.

The actor will next be seen in the highly anticipated Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, a sequel to the smash 1996 hit Indian, starring Haasan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles.

Indian 2 has been written and directed by Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

If everything goes to plan, Indian 2 will hit the big screens on June 13, 2024. A first-look poster featuring the actor was also unveiled recently on the occasion of his birthday.

ALSO READ: Siddharth says men are ready to watch Mirugam aka Animal but not Chithha because of ‘shame and guilt’