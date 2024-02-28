Mahesh Babu expresses his views on Alia Bhatt's thrilling series Poacher; calls it 'A poignant call-to-action'

The newly released series Poacher, created by Richie Mehta and backed by Alia Bhatt has been the talk of the town recently. The series focuses on the syndicate of the illegal ivory trade of elephants in dense forests. Netizens have hailed it as one of the finest and most enthralling series presented in recent times.

The show stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya who have played a significant role in this series. In a recent development, superstar Mahesh Babu shared his views on the series and how he felt after watching Poacher.

Mahesh Babu shares his review on Poacher

On February 27, Mahesh Babu took to his official Instagram account, shared a poster of the Poacher series, and captioned the post, “How can anyone do it... Don’t their hands quiver?” Questions like these keep circling in my mind after watching #PoacherOnPrime... A poignant call-to-action urging us to protect these gentle giants”.

For the unversed, the series revolves around a group of Indian Forest Service workers namely Mala (Nimisha Sajayan), Alan (Roshan Mathew), and Neel (Dibyendu Bhattacharya), along with their squad, who put their lives in troubled situations to solve the complex puzzle involving the poaching of innocent elephants.

Advertisement

The concept of Poacher is inspired by the true events based around Operation Shikar, an investigation carried out between 2015 and 2017 that led to one of the largest ivory seizures in the country.

More about Poacher

The series portrays the efforts of a group of dedicated individuals striving to uncover the biggest ivory poaching syndicate in Indian history. It also stars Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh in pivotal roles. The series is currently premiering on Amazon Prime Video from February 23, 2024, in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada respectively. Alia Bhatt has backed the project as an executive producer while the casting section was helmed by Mukesh Chhabra.

Mahesh Babu on the work front

Mahesh Babu has returned from Germany recently where the actor was reportedly undergoing strength training for his upcoming film with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli . Speaking of the film with Rajamouli, it is touted to be an action-adventure drama set in the backdrop of the African jungles.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s latest film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram premiered on Netflix recently and earned huge numbers in viewership. The film also had an ensemble cast of actors including Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in key roles. Guntur Kaaram has been written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner.

ALSO READ: Raayan: Dhanush’s directorial comeback elevates excitement with Saravanan joining the cast