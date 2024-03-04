Chiyaan 62: Vikram’s next with SU Arun Kumar ropes in THIS prominent Malayalam actor for crucial role

In October 2023, Chiyaan Vikram surprised fans when he announced his next project via social media. It was announced that the film, tentatively titled Chiyaan 62, will be helmed by SU Arun Kumar of Chithha fame, and that GV Prakash will be composing the film’s music.

Additionally, in February, this year, the makers took to social media to announce that actor-director SJ Suryah has been roped in to play a crucial role in the film. In the latest update, the makers of the film have revealed yet another cast member via their social media, mentioning that prominent Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu will be essaying a crucial role in the film.

Suraj Venjaramoodu to make his Tamil acting debut with Chiyaan62

Suraj Venjramoodu, known for his versatile performances in films like Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and The Great Indian Kitchen is all set to make his Tamil film debut with Chiyaan62. The makers shared a cast reveal poster on their social media and wrote:

“National and Kerala state award-winning actor #SurajVenjaramoodu who has mesmerized us back to back with films like #DrivingLicense, #AndroidKunjappan etc., is now on board for #Chiyaan62”.

The veteran actor also shared the poster on his social media and wrote: “Happy to announce my first project in Tamil “CHIYAAN 62” by chithha fame #SUArunKumar sir.I’m very much excited to work with @the_real_Chiyaan sir… Definitely this project will be a feast to movie fans”. The actor also thanked the makers of the film.

Check out the post below:

Advertisement

What we know about Chiyaan 62 so far

In October, 2023, the makers of Chiyaan 62 released a small announcement teaser of the film, which showed a police station during a festive season in a village. Soon a fight breaks out between Vikram’s character and the others for a trivial reason like they tore the former’s sandals. The teaser, as expected, quickly went viral with fans expecting the film to be an action entertainer.

While further details of the film have been kept under wraps, it is learnt that the film has been produced by Shibu Thameens and Riya Shibu under the banner of HR Entertainment, and that the music for the film will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

On the workfront

Chiyaan Vikram will next be seen in Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming period drama Thangalaan. The film features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy and more in crucial roles as well. The film is said to be set in the Kolar Gold Fields, and will portray a fight between the localities and foreign forces who wish to invade the Gold Fields.

Additionally, if all goes well, the actor will also be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s highly anticipated Dhruva Natchathiram, which has been postponed for quite some time now.

As for Suraj Venjaramoodu, the actor has already featured in more than 270 films, and was last seen in the 2023 satirical comedy Madanolsavam. Up next, the actor has two films lined up, which are Nadanna Sambavam, slated for release on March 22nd, and Professor Dinkan 3D, set to come out later this year.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan62: SJ Suryah roped in for prominent role in Vikram’s next with Chithha director SU Arun Kumar