Has Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor’s Devara Part 1 closed a record deal of Rs 400 Cr?

Jr NTR and Janvhi Kapoor are all set to arrive in theaters this year with their much-awaited movie Devara Part 1. The film directed by Koratala Siva has been making quite the buzz ever since its inception, adding more to the excitement when a glimpse was released back in January 2024.

Now, it seems that all the excitement is only going to exponentially increase. According to a report by Asianet Telugu, it was specified that the pre-business of the Jr NTR starrer was sold for a gigantic cost of Rs 400 crores. The deal included the rights to satellite, digital, music, and the dubbing of the film. However, an official confirmation about the same hasn’t been made yet, but if this is to be believed then it definitely makes a record achievement for the movie.

Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1 makes a record deal in pre-business

Devara Part 1 is an upcoming action drama film starring Jr NTR in the lead role. The film features Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut with Saif Ali Khan playing the main antagonist. The movie directed by Koratala Siva marks his second collaboration with the Young Tiger after their previous film Janata Garage which also featured Mohanlal.

The massive movie is slated to release in theaters on 10th October 2024 and is also set to release in five different languages including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The film is the first installment of a two-part film series, also clocking in as Jr NTR’s 30th film. Moreover, the film also has an additional cast of actors including Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain with Anirudh Ravichander composing the musical tracks and scores.

Devara Part 1 Glimpse:

Jr NTR’s next

Jr NTR was last seen in 2022 with the SS Rajamouli film RRR starring alongside Ram Charan. The film was a massive blockbuster, even becoming a global sensation across nations.

Besides Devara Part 1, the actor is also roped in to play the main antagonist in the Hrithik Roshan starrer film War 2 directed by Ayan Mukherji. The actor was also recently seen arriving in Mumbai to accompany Hrithik in the shoot of the film, making it his debut in Hindi films.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Asianet Telugu. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

