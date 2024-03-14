PIC: Kiran Abbavaram gets engaged to his first film co-star Rahasya Gorak

Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram who has been a part of the industry for many years got engaged to his first film co-star Rahasya Gorak on March 13, in the presence of family and friends at Ridhira Retreat in Hyderabad.

Pictures and videos from the ceremony are currently surfacing online, giving a sneak-peek into the engagement ceremony celebration.

Kiran Abbavaram gets engaged to Rahasya Gorak

On March 13, trade analyst Vamsi Kaka took to his X platform and shared adorable pictures from the engagement ceremony of the lovebirds. In the picture, Kiran was seen wearing a pink pajama set while Rahasya looked elegant in a charming olive green saree. The couple was seen happily posing for cameras while sharing a moment of joy.

Kiran and Rahasya met for the first time on the 2019 movie set Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru which also marked the debut of both the talented actors.

More about Kiran and Rahasya

As per reports, Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak are planning for a destination wedding ceremony which may take place in August, which will be later followed by a grand wedding reception that will be attended by many renowned celebrities from the Telugu film Industry. Meanwhile, no other update has been given about the newly-engaged couples' upcoming schedule.

Kiran Abbavaram's upcoming films

After his debut film, Kiran took a hiatus from acting due to personal reasons. He later made his strong comeback with a 2021 self-written flick titled SR Kalyanamandapam, which was helmed by Sridhar Gade. The romantic drama film emerged as a decent hit at the box office. The actor was last seen in 2023 action-comedy film Rules Ranjann along with Neha Shetty in the lead role. The film received an underwhelming response at the box office. It was directed by Rathiram Krishna and bankrolled by Divyang Lavania under the banner of Starlight Entertainment.

Kiran is currently waiting for his upcoming release titled Dil Ruba opposite Ruksar Dhillon and directed by Viswa Karun. The film is touted to be a romance drama film featuring him in a never-before-seen avatar.

Rahasya Gorak’s upcoming films

Rahasya was last seen in a 2021 Tamil comedy-drama film titled Sarbath helmed by director Prabhakaran. The film also featured Kathir, Soori, and actor Ashvatt in key roles. It was bankrolled by renowned producer SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of 7 Screen Studios in a joint venture with Viacom 18 Productions. As for now, there has been no information about Rahasya’s upcoming films or series.

