Sivakarthikeyan starrer SK23's second schedule commences with Rukmini Vasanth; shoot progressing 'rapidly'

Sivakarthikeyan is currently working on his upcoming film with AR Murugadoss which is tentatively titled SK23. The film also features Rukmini Vasanth as the lead actress. As per early reports, it has been shared that a second schedule of the film has commenced in Pondicherry along with the lead stars.

Now, in a recent update, a picture on social media platforms is getting circulated heavily from the second schedule of SK23 featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini along with the director and other crew members.

Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini along with AR Murugadoss

On March 13, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his social platform X and shared a viral photo from the set of SK23. In the picture, Sivakarthikeyan is seen in a t-shirt along with a chain and bracelets and a bruise on his head, and it looks like he may be playing the role of a college student in the film.

Rukmini can also be seen in the frame while looking towards the camera pointed by AR Murugadoss. The shot seems to be taken in a hospital's canteen facility as many of the junior artists can also be seen in hospital clothes. SK23 marks the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and director AR Murugadoss.

More about SK23

On February 14, Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini attended a special Pooja event for the film, which also featured AR Murugadoss along with his wife Ramya Murugadoss, and music director Anirudh Ravichander. SK23 will also reunite Anirudh Ravichander and Sivakarthikeyan, who previously collaborated on the film Don directed by Cibi Chakravarthi, which was released in 2022. The cinematography has been handled by Sudeep Elamon while Sreekar Prasad took the command of editing department. As per early reports, SK23 is aiming for a Diwali release. Meanwhile, makers have not yet disclosed anything related to its release date.

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming films

Sivakarthikeyan was recently featured in the science-fiction thriller Ayalaan directed and written by R.Ravikumar. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the flick also featured Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. The Ethir Neechal star is presently filming Amaran, which was previously titled SK21. directed by Rajkumar Periasamy while Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan produced under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

In this action drama, Sai Pallavi will portray the protagonist alongside him. Recently the teaser was released by the makers, which features Sivakarthikeyan in a never-before-seen avatar. The teaser was well-received by netizens, who praised the actor's hard work and dedication as well as the idea behind it.

