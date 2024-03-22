Makers of Thandel share Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s BTS moments

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi shared a mesmerizing on-screen chemistry in the movie Love Story helmed by Sekhar Kammula. Since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating their upcoming collaboration titled Thandel, which is currently in production.

The creators of the movie Thandel just gave us a glimpse of the amazing bond between the main actors and the crew through some behind-the-scenes snapshots. It's heartwarming to see them all together, and it definitely put a smile on our faces.

Check out BTS pictures from the sets of Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Thandel

The behind-the-scenes photos of Thandel capture Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi engaging with the cast and crew while filming, forming strong bonds with everyone. Some snapshots reveal their interactions with the crew, with others capturing their cheerful demeanor on set.

Coming to the film, Thandel is the next project starring Chay in the lead role, where he will be seen playing the character of a person from the fishing community. Directed by Chandoo Moleti, the movie is reportedly based on true events from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

It's been said that Chay has undergone tough training for the movie, working on his muscles to match the character, with Sai Pallavi joining him in the cast, set to play a crucial role in the film.

Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Naga Chaitanya had a taste of success last year when he delivered an exceptional performance in his first web series Dhootha, helmed by Vikram K Kumar. The series revolved around a journalist named Sagar, who encounters a newspaper that foretells his life, completely flipping his world around.

The show also had talented actors such as Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Anish Kuruvilla, and many others in important roles. There are rumors about a second season, but no official announcement has been made yet.

Sai Pallavi’s Workfront

Sai Pallavi appeared in the movie Gargi last year, where she played the main character. The film was a legal drama that received both commercial success and critical acclaim from many people.

The actress is all set to star alongside Sivakarthikeyan in the upcoming movie Amaran. This film is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who bravely sacrificed his life during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir. In the movie, Sai will be portraying the character of Indhu Rebecca Varghese, Major Varadarajan's wife.

Furthermore, the Premam actress will also be seen playing the female lead in Aamir Khan’s oldest son, Junaid Khan’s debut Hindi film which is yet to be titled.

ALSO READ: Top 15 Malayalam romantic movies: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Ennu Ninte Moideen, Nivin Pauly’s Premam to Mohanlal’s Chithram