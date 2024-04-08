WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘countryside’ training amid Ramayana shoot will give you major Monday motivation

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the crime thriller Animal, is now gearing up to start filming for his next project, the highly anticipated epic Ramayana. While the shoot for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has already commenced in Mumbai, Ranbir has yet to join the sets. Amidst the excitement, Ranbir’s trainer has now offered a glimpse into the actor’s intense fitness session, conducted in the countryside, serving as a major source of Monday motivation for everyone.

Ranbir Kapoor trains hard before he begins to shoot for Ramayana

Today, on April 8, Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness trainer took to Instagram and shared an inspiring video featuring the actor’s recent workout. The video captures Ranbir, shirtless and surrounded by greenery, as he runs alongside his trainer. Ranbir can also be seen lifting weights and doing different types of exercises. He also indulged in activities like swimming, cycling, and hiking.

Along with the intense training video, the caption of the post read, “Went to the countryside for a decompression week. WIP with Ranbir.”

Watch the video here!

More about Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray the character of Lord Ram in Ramayana, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita and Yash taking on the role of Ravana. According to Pinkvilla’s exclusive report, Nitesh Tiwari’s film went on floors on April 2, with the shooting of Lord Ram’s childhood sequences already underway.

A source close to the development revealed, “A set has been created at Film City and that’s where the journey of this divine film begins. It’s the set-up of a Gurukul, which has been combined with a green screen for enhancement in the post-production process.” Ranbir is expected to join the sets by mid-April for this film eyeing a Diwali 2025 release.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had disclosed that the makers are planning to make the film’s official announcement on April 17. “There is no better date than Ram Navami to make an official announcement on the cast, crew, and release plans for Ramayana. It’s the most ambitious film of Indian cinema and the team is making all the efforts to bring it to the spectacle in the most authentic manner,” stated a source.

