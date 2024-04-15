Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey begin shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s film; here’s what we know

Ever since the buzz started that Nitesh Tiwari is going to bring the epic story of Ramayana to the silver screen, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. And especially after it has been reported that Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi will be seen as Goddess Sita, the excitement for Ramayana has reached its peak.

Till now, we have shown you a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor prepping hard for his role in Ramayana. Now, we have got our hands on some inside information from the set posted by a fan on their X handle.

Fan page gives information about the environment on Ramayana set

The X handle with the name Crown Kapoor posted an image of a text that describes the environment on the sets of Ramayana. In the text that was shared on this page, we can read, “The makers are trying to go for a very mainstream and typical representation of Ramayan, so basically nothing very different from what we've seen at least visually which is good and no risks are taken and I think we'll get the Ramayan we deserve, at least visually which is good.”

The text further said, “Saw Sai Pallavi as Sita and man she looked so ethereal and beautiful., she held her presence in front of Ranbir Kapoor so well and ngl looked pretty much like the Al version of her as Sita. Ravi Dubey as Laxman was so apt for the character and was the most humble on se even smiled at me.”

Sharing this text image, the fan page captioned the post as, “A junior artist shares some details about #Ramayana from the sets. The shoot began with #Ranbirkapoor a few days back.”

Check it out:

Yash turns co-producer for Ramayana

In the latest development, Namit Malhotra’s production company Prime Focus Studios, and Rocking Star Yash’s Monster Mind Creations have joined forces to create the definitive version of the epic mythological tale. Namit Malhotra, who is also the Global CEO of DNEG, has been developing his plans to bring this age-old tale to the big screen for several years.

While discussing his dream with Yash, Namit found a kindred spirit and the two filmmaking powerhouses quickly discovered a shared ambition to bring India’s rich cultural heritage to the world. Together with renowned director Nitesh Tiwari, and with DNEG onboard to deliver a never-before-seen visual cinematic experience, Namit and Yash have embarked on a monumental journey to showcase the timeless appeal of Indian mythology and storytelling traditions on the world stage.

