THROWBACK: When Sai Pallavi's unseen dance video on Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani song went viral

Sai Pallavi is undoubtedly one of the most talented and promising actors currently working in the industry. Her commendable performances have always garnered immense appreciation and love from her fans worldwide. The actor is also known for her impeccable dancing skills which she has showcased many times on screen and also on her social media.

Now, a video from the past is doing rounds on social media in which Sai Pallavi was seen grooving on the popular Bollywood track Sheila Ki Jawani.

Sai Pallavi's viral dance on Sheila Ki Jawani

On April 17, a throwback video surfaced online in which Sai Pallavi was seen dancing on stage to the most sensational track Sheila Ki Jawani featuring Katrina Kaif in her sizzling avatar. The video is from her college fest in which the actress participated and showed off her dancing skills. In the video, Sai Pallavi was seen imitating exact steps from OG in the song as she set the stage on fire.

After Sai, many of her college mates can also be seen joining her as well. Later, the audience clapped and rooted for Sai as she gave her dynamic performance. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Sai Pallavi

As mentioned earlier, Sai Pallavi is one of the most celebrated actors who has effortlessly mesmerized everyone with her charming performances. The actor is currently on a shoot for her upcoming film with Naga Chaitanya titled Thandel. The film is said to be based on true events. A few days ago, some pictures from the sets of Sai's upcoming film went viral in which actors were seen together in some candid shots from the film.

Thandel has been helmed by Karthikeya 2 fame director Chandoo Mondeti, bankrolled by Bunny Vasu, and presented by Allu Aravind under the banner of Geetha Arts. Devi Sri Prasad, a National Award-winning composer, composed the music, while Shamdat took command of the photography department and Navin Nooli edited the film.

Watch Thandel official glimpse

Sai Pallavi's upcoming films

The actress is preparing to star alongside Sivakarthikeyan in the upcoming film Amaran. This film is based on the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who bravely gave his life during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu & Kashmir. In the film, Sai will play Indhu Rebecca Varghese, Major Varadarajan's wife.

Furthermore, Sai is also expected to feature in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological epic Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She is set to play the role of Sita in the grand project.

ALSO READ: Rathnam: From censor board certification to plot, all you need to know about Vishal's action thriller