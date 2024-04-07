Ranbir Kapoor’s fans impressed with his 'perfect shape' for Ramayana after recent outing with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, who recently took the box office by storm with his crime thriller Animal, is now gearing up for his next big venture. The actor is set to commence filming for the highly anticipated epic Ramayana, where he portrays the character of Lord Ram. Ranbir’s fans were left impressed with his physical transformation for the role after he recently stepped out for an outing with his wife, Alia Bhatt. They couldn’t help but gush over his “perfect shape” and expressed their excitement for the upcoming film.

Fans praise Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation for playing Lord Ram in Ramayana

Last night, the power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exuded elegance as they were spotted by the paparazzi driving around Mumbai in their new Bentley. Ranbir was seen in a black shirt and a clean-shaven look with neatly styled hair. Fans were quick to notice his physical transformation, pointing out the apparent reduction in face fat and the appearance of a defined jawline.

One person on X (Twitter) wrote, “Double chin, face fat gone. got a perfect jawline! RAM is coming.”

Another individual remarked, “He is in the most perfect shape for RAM now. The perfect Ramayan loading. Can't wait for 17 April.”

One fan lauded the actor, saying, “Ranbir is perfectionist. He knows how to change his shape for every role he is playing.”

Advertisement

Ranbir’s current appearance stands in stark contrast to his look in his previous film Animal, where he sported a tough physique with notable muscle mass, along with a beard and long hair throughout the majority of the film.

More about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana

Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, it has been reported that Sai Pallavi will take on the role of Sita, while Yash is slated to portray Ravana in director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

Pinkvilla has been regularly providing exclusive updates about the development of the project. The shooting has started and Ranbir will be joining the sets very soon. In an earlier report, Pinkvilla revealed that the makers are planning to make the film’s official announcement on April 17, 2024, coinciding with the occasion of Ram Navami.

The movie is currently aiming for a Diwali 2025 release.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor debuts his new swanky car; gets clicked on a drive in the city