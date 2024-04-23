Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most talked about movies in Indian cinema lately. The ensemble cast of the project has created a massive buzz as the movie is set to feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Pinkvilla has been at the forefront in reporting all the exclusive updates about the movie and now, we have learned about yet another exciting cast update from the project. Child artist Kiara Sadh will be seen donning the role of young Sita in the movie.

Pandya Store's Kiara Sadh roped in for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Pandya Store actress Kiara Sadh who played the role of young Natasha in the show is all set to play a prominent role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Sadh will play the character of young Sita in the project which will later be carried forward by Sai Pallavi. When contacted, Kiara Sadh's mother refused to divulge any details about the same.

Take a look at Kiara Sadh's post from the sets of Pandya Store:

More about Kiara Sadh

Kiara Sadh has a massive line of work to her credit. She played a prominent role in Bahot Pyaar Karte Hai followed by Pandya Store. She also played the role of young Anushka (Jennifer Winget) in Raisighani v/s Raisinghani. The young actress has been a part of various advertisements.

Other actors in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, the movie will have actors like Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh portraying the characters of Kaikeyi and Surpanakha respectively. Ravi Dubey will reportedly play the character of Lakshman while Sunny Deol will be seen essaying the powerful character of Lord Hanuman.

There were reports about Sakshi Tanwar playing the character of Mandodari in the project. However, Tanwar exclusively denied the buzz to Pinkvilla and said, "I haven’t been approached. Thank you."

As per sources, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is speculated to hit the big screens in Diwali 2025.

