Prabhas comments on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham trailer; says, 'Can't believe it's the same person'

Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film Aadujeevitham also known as The Goat Life helmed by Blessy is one of the most anticipated releases of the year 2024. The film which is touted to be a survival-drama has officially unveiled the trailer on March 9 and received immense praise and love from fans worldwide.

Many have hailed its breathtaking visuals while many have already claimed it as a perfect Oscar winner in the history of world Cinema. Now, in a recent update, Prithviraj's co-star Prabhas has showered praise for Aadujeevitham and claimed it as a sure-shot blockbuster.

Prabhas’ showers praise for Aadujeevitham

On March 9, after the trailer of Aadujeevitham was unveiled the Rebel star took to his Instagram story and shared the movie's picture in which Prithviraj was featured and then wrote, “My brother @therealprithvi, what have you done!! I can't believe it's the same person who played Varadharaja Mannar. Congrats and all the best brother. Looking forward to #TheGoatLife. With lots of love. Blockbuster is loading…”

Later, Prithviraj also took to his Instagram story and while praising Prabhas' gesture he wrote, “Thank you DEVA! See you in the battlefield soon! #SHOURANGYAPARVAM”. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas were seen together in a blockbuster film of 2023 titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire which was helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.