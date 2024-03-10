Here’s what Thalapathy Vijay did after learning about Ajith Kumar being hospitalized

Ajith Kumar, also known as Thala Ajith Kumar by his beloved fans has not just left an impression but also created an unforgettable legacy with his impeccable performances and stupendous charm.

As per early reports, the Billa star recently visited a private hospital in Chennai for a normal checkup but later found out about a swollen nerve near his ear that required a medical procedure. However, Ajith has now returned home after the minor procedure. Now, in a recent update, Thalapathy Vijay has spoken to Thala Ajith after learning about his health.

Thalapathy Vijay spoke to Ajith Kumar after learning about his health

As per a report by Thanthi TV, it has been shared that after Thala Ajith returned to his home after the minor procedure Thalapathy Vijay called Ajith and spoke to the actor over the phone, to get an update on his health.

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation about the report, in regards to the conversation that took place between Vijay and Ajith Kumar.

More about Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi

VidaaMuyarchi is Magizh Thirumeni's first collaborative effort with the Valimai actor, and it is expected to be a high-octane action film that will be a thrilling experience for both critics and the audience.

According to sources, the scheduled break for the next action-thriller is almost finished, and the actor will travel overseas for the film's second schedule. As per a report, VidaaMuyarchi's second schedule is slated to begin next month.

Advertisement

Apart from Thala Ajith VidaaMuyarchi also stars, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and many others in pivotal roles. Additionally, according to sources, Sanjay Dutt has been invited to play a key role in the film, although there has been no official announcement from the makers about the epic collaboration. Lyca Productions has bankrolled the film, while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. Nirav Shah shoots the film, while NB Srikanth takes command of the editing department.

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming films

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagraj's powerful thriller Leo, which also starred Trisha Krishnan in the lead. The film earned a lot of attention and recognition from viewers for its execution and performances. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mathew Thomas, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sandy Master, and Mansoor Ali Khan in key parts.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy in the schedule of his forthcoming sci-fi film, The Greatest of All Time, helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The film will star Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav Reddy, Yogi Babu, Mic Mohan, and many more in supporting parts.

Meanwhile, the Mersal star is also busy with his other project tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. Earlier, it was reported that Thalapathy 69 is going to finalize the script and director announcement soon. The Thupakki actor is going to embark on an entirely different journey as he has decided to enter politics and will most likely run in the 2026 elections.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara and Manju Warrier pose for happy photo and it screams a collaboration together