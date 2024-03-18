Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD release date to be postponed due to elections?

Rebel Star Prabhas’ upcoming film with ace director Nag Ashwin, titled Kalki 2898 AD, is undeniably one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Earlier this year, the makers of the film had revealed via social media that the science fiction film is slated to hit the silver screens on May 9th.

However, 2024 is quite significant for Indians in another aspect as well, with the Parliamentary elections all set to take place over the summer. Quite recently, the Election Commission of India announced the dates, which span from April 19th to June 1st, with the results coming out on June 4th. With the election in the Telugu states set to happen on May 13th, several fans speculated that the makers of the Prabhas starrer flick might opt to postpone the film’s release to avoid a clash with the general elections. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this from the makers.

Fans speculate Kalki 2898 AD to have a change in release dates

Despite there not being an official announcement by the film’s makers, fans took to social media to speculate that the film’s release date has been postponed.

Check out the fan tweets below:

What we know about Kalki 2898 AD so far

Kalki 2898 AD marks the fourth directorial venture of Nag Ashwin, and his first collaboration with Prabhas. The film features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and several others in prominent roles. It has also been revealed that Kamal Haasan plays the antagonist in the film.

Further, Nag Ashwin revealed quite recently in an interview that Kalki 2898 AD spans a timeline of 6000 years, starting with the Mahabharata in 3102, and going forward till 2898 AD, as suggested in the title. Further, it was also revealed on the day of the Maha Shivratrithat that Prabhas’ character in the film has been named Bhairava.

Kalki 2898 AD has been bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt, under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, while Santhosh Narayanan composes the film’s background score. Serbian cinematographers Djordje Stojiljkovic and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao take care of the camera work and editing respectively.

