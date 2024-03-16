VIDEO: Prabhas returns from Italy after shooting Kalki 2898 AD; exudes swag as he is papped at Hyderabad airport

Rebel Star Prabhas is a name that needs no introduction to the Indian cinema audience. The actor is currently working on his upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film is touted to be a science-fiction flick, and is all set to release on May 9th this year.

With less than two months remaining for the film’s release, the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever. Earlier this month, Prabhas and Disha Patani headed to Italy to film a song and dance sequence. In the latest update, the Baahubali actor was spotted earlier today at the Hyderabad airport as he returned from Italy. The actor was seen donning a simple black hoodie over a black kurta, which he paired with a pair of green pants. As always, the actor exuded style with his simple airport look.

Check out the video below:

More about Kalki 2898 AD

As mentioned earlier, Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi action film helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film marks his fourth feature film after Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Pasupathi and many more apart from Prabhas and Disha Patani.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Prabhas’ character in the film has been named Bhairava, and that the film begins in the Mahabharata, and ends in 2898 AD, and follows the tale of what occurs in the 6000 years in between. Further, it was also revealed that Kamal Haasan plays the antagonist in the film as well.

The film has been bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt, under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, while Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the film’s music.Serbian cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic cranks the camera for the film while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao takes care of the editing.

Prabhas on the workfront

After Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is all set to join hands with Maruthi in the upcoming horror comedy film The Rajasaab. It is understood that the film is set to go on floors by June or July this year, and that the makers are aiming for a Sankranthi release for the film. It is also understood that the film features Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal, Brahmanandam and more in crucial roles.

Furthermore, the actor is also set to join hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the upcoming film Spirit, which is said to go on floors in the latter part of 2024.

