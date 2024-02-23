Prabhas to shake a leg for Kalki 2898 AD? Makers drop tempting hint and confirm release date

Kalki 2898 AD is undeniably one of the most anticipated Indian films releasing in 2024. The film has been gaining quite momentum recently with its rumored special appearances, Santosh Narayanan’s soundtrack, and so on.

In the latest update, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have dropped an interesting clip, featuring what seems to be Prabhas’ foot, as he taps to the beats of a song. This clip has led many people to believe that Prabhas will be shaking a leg after many years in Kalki 2898 AD. The caption under the post reads “Just the warm up…”

If the speculations are true, will Kalki 2898 AD succeed in creating the same impact that the song Naatu Naatu created in RRR? That’s a question for the future.

Makers of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD drop an interesting hint

Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming Telugu language sci-fi actioner that is being released in multiple languages and across multiple countries. The film features a mammoth star cast of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Pasupathy, and others. Apart from that, there have also been rumors that Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Nani, and Dulquer Salmaan are set to play cameo roles in the movie.

The film has been written and directed by Nag Aswin, whose previous works include Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati. The film has been bankrolled by Aswani Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

Prabhas’ upcoming projects

Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has quite the lineup ahead of him. The Baahubali actor will also be seen in the Maruthi-directed horror comedy titled ‘The Raja Saab’. The film is expected to bank on the nostalgia factor as fans have not witnessed Prabhas in such a local avatar since his leap to stardom after the Baahubali franchise.

Following The Raja Saab, Prabhas also has a film with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga titled Spirit and bankrolled by T-Series. Of course, Prabhas will also return as Devaratha Salaar Raisaar in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, which is expected to release in 2025 or 2026.

