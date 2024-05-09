OFFICIAL: After Akshay Kumar, Prabhas joins Kannappa shoot; Vishnu Manchu shares intriguing teaser poster

Vishnu Manchu starrer film Kannappa is currently in the process of shooting at a rapid speed with various big names set to become part of the film. Recently, Akshay Kumar was also spotted wrapping up a cameo role in the movie, and now Baahubali himself has joined the shoot.

Taking it to his own official Instagram handle, Vishnu Manchu shared a poster revealing Prabhas has officially joined the sets of Kannappa. The post featured an image of the actor’s leg, donned in costume. The actor also wrote the caption, “My brother joined the shoot.”

Check out the official post of Prabhas joining the Kannappa shoot

According to reports, Prabhas is set to play the role of Lord Shiva from the Hindu mythology in the film. The film Kannappa is a fantasy drama directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. It is based on a character of the same name who was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

The legendary figure is a notable character in Hindu folklore, especially in the Tamil-speaking regions, and was also closely associated with the Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The upcoming pan-Indian film was originally being shot in Telugu with plans to be dubbed and released in various languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

The filming of this epic movie started in New Zealand on September 25, 2023, with an ensemble cast of actors like Preity Mukhundhan, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, Devaraj, Aishwarya, Mukesh Rishi, Rahul Madhav, and many more playing key roles. Besides Prabhas, the film also features special appearances by Indian superstars Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas is all geared up for the release of his highly-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD. The movie, directed by Nag Aswin, is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024, with an ensemble cast of actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more playing key roles.

Based on Hindu mythology, the film presents the Rebel Star as Bhairava, an alter-ego of Lord Vishnu’s 10th and final avatar, Kalki. The sci-fi futuristic movie takes the mythology theme with Mahesh Babu rumored to give a voice cameo as Vishnu.

Moreover, Prabhas is also set to play the lead role in director Maruti’s The Raja Saab, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and also reprise his role for the sequel film, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

