Priya Prakash Varrier exudes beauty in new pics; sets internet ablaze as she takes a dip wearing Kasavu saree

The ever-gorgeous Priya Prakash Varrier shared a couple of new photos on her official Instagram account and certainly without any doubt, she looks amazing. The BRO actress has always been a person to go viral with her looks. And, in her latest photos, she exudes a mesmerizing aura, making jaws drop once again.

In the new eye-popping photos, the actress stands in the middle of a pond draped in the traditional Kasavu saree. She has adorned herself with earrings, a necklace, and a waist chain that seems to be made of gold. She also has a red-colored sindoor and bindi on her forehead, going hand-in-hand with the tattoos on her forearm and neck. She encapsulates a touch of modernity with the essence and theme of traditional attire, making it a stunning view to watch.

Check out Priya P Varrier’s photos in a Kasavu saree

The actress also posted a couple of pictures that belong to the same series. Both feature her ethereal charm, which manages to stun the ongoers watching her post. Several fans also showered Varrier with love and admiration, reacting to the photos. Many fans took to the comments section of her post and expressed their thoughts on her beautiful and striking eyes.

Priya Prakash Varrier’s upcoming projects

Priya Varrier was last seen in the Telugu film BRO directed by Samuthirakani, from a screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas. The film which starred Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the leading role was the official Telugu adaptation of the 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham which was directed by Samuthirakani himself.

Moreover, the actress is set to feature in the Hindi film titled Yaariyan 2 starring Divya Khosla Kumar and Meezan Jaffri in the lead role. The film is the official remake of the 2014 Malayalam film Banglore Days by Anjali Menon.

