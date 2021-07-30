EXCLUSIVE: Teja Sajja REVEALS he and Priya Prakash Varrier were asked to kiss on their first meet

Telugu movie Ishq: Not A Love Story, starring Priya Prakash Varrier and Teja Sajja got released today, July 30th, 2021 in theatres. Ahead of the big release, the lead actor in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla revealed some details about their first meet on the sets. Teja Sajja revealed that he and Priya were asked to kiss in the first scene shoot of the film. He shares, "On the first day of the shoot, for the combination part that we were shooting, they introduced me to her and we were like 'hi' 'hi', and they asked us to kiss. That was the first thing we did (laughs)."

Priya also commented on the same and added, "There was a brief intro session before that, where he was already shooting and I had just come to the sets. We met, we said hi bye to each other and the next day when I came to shoot, the first thing they said was 'we are putting you guys into the most intense scene of the movie' and I didn't think it could be their casual way of a great ice breaker, but yes, that's how it started."

Check out the full interview below:

Ishq: Not A Love Story is directed by filmmaker SS Raju and produced by NV Prasad, Paras Jain, and Vakada Anjan Kumar under the banner M/S Mega Supergood Films. Teja Sajja and Priya Prakash Varrier's chemistry is said to be one of the highlights in the movie.

