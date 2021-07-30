EXCLUSIVE: Priya Prakash Varrier on brutal social media trolling; Says 'I have become numb to it'

Priya Prakash Varrier, popularly known as 'Wink Girl', opened up on how she deals with trolls. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla for her movie Ishq: Not a Love Story, Priya said, "These people tend to forget that even though you are a public figure, we all have a personal life. We all are simple human beings at the end of the day and you live a normal life like any other and that's the thing they tend to forget. I don't think so you can always be responsible for posting some stuff on Instagram and I am a person who keeps herself with no filters on Instagram. I show my vulnerable, happy self so I think, people should start normalizing all these. You can't always be well-guarded and be how others want you to be. Talking about trolls, I have faced a lot in 3 years and I have become numb to it. I just take positives and ignore others."

Zoombie Reddy fame actor Teja Sajja, who plays the male lead role alongside Priya Prakash Varrier in the movie also opened up on social media trolls. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he said, "There are not many trolls I have seen to be very honest but I take it in a very positive way. At least they are spending some time, they know who I am and that is my priority. My outlook will be like at least I'm reaching to a lot of people...they known me at least as an actor, as a budding actor this is my priority of being noticed by more number of people."

Recently, while on her holiday in Russia, bits and pieces of her vlogs with friends were being circulated all over social media. Priya was super upset about the same as they were being circulated out of context.

Reacting on the same, she said, "I feel being a public figure, you have ten thousand eyes on you all the time. It was a very funny log but if you are following Sharan's content, you will know what kind of videos he makes, what kind of vlogs he does, and how we prepare for the video and how it is set already. So when you are circulating something out of that out of context, and you are giving other headline to it, which were misleading people...I have friends and family of mine who are sending me these. If you watch all these vlogs, you will know what's happening. I think it was very unnecessary to put it out there and tell people what it is actually."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

