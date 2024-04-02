Pushpa 2 Teaser Date OUT: Allu Arjun starrer gets a much-awaited update

Allu Arjun is set to turn 42 on April 8th, 2024, and the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are also excited just like his fans. Giving out their updates on time, the makers are here with an official update of the film.

The makers have announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule’s official teaser is scheduled to be released on 8th April 2024. The announcement was made through the makers’ official X (formerly Twitter) handle, which read, “Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin. 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th. He is coming with double the fire. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024,” along with a still from the film.

Check out the official update:

The official poster of the teaser announcement shows a red-clad background with Allu Arjun’s foot appearing on its toes, wearing a Ghungroo (Chilanka) possibly dancing to a festive tune. The new poster surely appeals to the previous ones where the stylish star had donned a different kind of look, resembling a goddess.

The film’s teaser is surely going to pack a punch from the looks of it, with Arjun all ready to set fire to the screen. The film has already created a buzz with its first instalment ending on a high note which indicated a massive showdown between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

The film also brings back Rashmika Mandanna to reprise her role as the graceful Srivalli from the first film and is definitely going to pack a romantic punch with Pushpa this time.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the upcoming Indian flick starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film written and directed by Sukumar is the sequel to the 2021 massive film Pushpa: The Rise, which even lent the actor his first-ever National Award.

The film also features an ensemble cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and many more in key roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 15th August 2024 in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

