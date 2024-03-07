Pushpa 2: The Rule: Allu Arjun starrer to feature Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance?

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is perhaps the most anticipated film to come out this year. The film, helmed by Sukumar, is a sequel of the 2021 action flick Pushpa, and is slated to hit the silver screens on Independence Day, this year.

Needless to say, there is a surreal amount of hype surrounding the film, with fans eagerly waiting for the slightest piece of information related to the film. The film’s star-studded cast also acts as a major factor, drawing in fans’ attention. As per the latest reports, the film has added yet another big name to its cast, in the form of Sanjay Dutt. If reports are to be believed, the actor has been approached to play an influential figure in the film, who helps add depth to the storyline. However, it is worth noting that there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

What we know about Pushpa 2 so far

Pushpa 2: The Rule marks the fourth collaboration between Allu Arjun, and director Sukumar after the Arya franchise and the film’s predecessor which came out in 2021. Needless to say all the films have been a blockbuster hit, with heavy expectations riding on Pushpa 2 as well.

The film is said to pick up exactly where the 2021 film had ended, and will continue to tell the story of Pushpa Raj. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi babu, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and many more in crucial roles. Quite recently, it was reported that Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to make a special appearance in the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited as well.

Pushpa 2 has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, while National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the film’s music. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek cranks the camera for the film while Ruben takes care of its editing.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt’s South Indian ventures

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular faces in the Indian film industry. The Munna Bhai actor has never shied away from good roles, irrespective of which language the film is in. In 2022, actor was seen portraying the role of the antagonist in Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, which featured Yash in the lead.

Additionally, he was also seen portraying the role of Antony Das in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest film with Thalapathy Vijay, titled Leo. Apart from that, Sanjay Dutt is also a part of Puri Jagannadh’s next with Ram Pothineni in the lead, titled Double iSmart. The film is expected to come out later this year.

ALSO READ: After Samantha's Oo Antava song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa; Janhvi Kapoor to have special dance number Pushpa 2?