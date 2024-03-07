After Samantha's Oo Antava song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa; Janhvi Kapoor to have special dance number Pushpa 2?

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule has become one of the highly-anticipated films. After the smashing success of the film’s first part, fans cannot wait for thee sequel to release. The film is all set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

The remaining work related to its production is currently in full swing, and the makers have also assured that they wish to release the action-thriller without any further delay. Now in a recent development, it is being reported that Janhvi Kapoor has been approached for a special segment in the upcoming film.

Janhvi Kapoor in talks to feature in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule?

A rumor has been spread that Janhvi Kapoor has been approached by the makers to feature in a special song for the film. The song is reportedly said to be an item song just like Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise which featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The track became a sensational hit and garnered immense praise and love from the netizens. Meanwhile, there has been no official announcement made by the makers related to Janhvi Kapoor getting on board the project.

Rashmika spills beans on Pushpa: The Rule

Earlier, during an interview session with Pinkvilla, Rashmika said, "One thing I am going to promise is that it’s going to be massive. We are halfway through. We were just shooting a massive song sequence and when I go back, I will be shooting another song.”. The actor also mentioned that the sequel will be bigger and better.

Furthermore, the actress spoke openly about working with the perfectionist director Sukumar, adding that there are great expectations for the film and the performers. She went on to say that it is up to the artist to decide how much they want to deliver, and that her performance in Pushpa 2 is the finest.

More about Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa 2 will be Sukumar and Allu Arjun's fourth on-screen collaboration, following the Arya franchise and the 2021 feature film Pushpa: The Rule. In addition to the Race Gurram actor and Rashmika Mandanna, the film stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and others in key parts. Furthermore, the film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, while the music is done by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad, also known as DSP.

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming films

Janhvi is all geared up to make her Telugu debut with Jr. NTR's Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The film, starring Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Saif Ali Khan, and others, is set to release on October 10th, 2024. Meanwhile, Janhvi has also been cast in Ram Charan's tentatively titled film RC16, directed by Uppena fame director Buchi Babu Sana.

