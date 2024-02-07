QUIZ: How well do you know Kamal Haasan’s filmography? Answer few questions and find out

Kamal Haasan is nothing short of a living legend when it comes to the field of cinema. The Ulaganayagan, as he is fondly called by fans, has been an active part of the film industry for more than six decades now and continues to entertain cine-goers with his versatile roles even today.

Over the years, Kamal Haasan has earned an ardent fan following, many of whom have gone on to become filmmakers themselves. Do you think you are a die-hard fan of the Vikram actor and know everything about him? Now it’s time to prove it! Scroll down, take the quiz, and find out how much you know about Kamal Haasan.

Check out the quiz below:

Kamal Haasan on the work front

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Indian 2, the highly anticipated sequel of the 1996 film Indian, helmed by S. Shankar. Apart from that, the Uttama Villain actor is also filming for Thug Life, which is helmed by Mani Ratnam. It was also announced recently that Kamal Haasan will be teaming up with stunt choreographer Anbariv in their directorial debut, which is tentatively titled KH237.