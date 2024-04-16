While the uncertainty and discussions continue to happen about the release date of two of the most awaited films – Kalki and Indian 2 – Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Vyjayanthi Movies and Lyca have closed hefty theatrical deals for the two Pan India epics with Anil Thadani and Pen Marudhar. According to sources close to the development, Anil Thadani has acquired the North India rights of the Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki for a sum of Rs 75 crore.

North India Rights of Kalki Sold For Rs 75 Crore

A source informs, "Anil Thadani has paid an advance of Rs 75 crore to acquire the North India Distribution rights of Kalki. Like always, he will be going all out to give this epic superhero saga a wide release in the North Indian markets, and has already initiated conversations with cinema owners for blocking the screens." The source further shares that the official release date announcement of Kalki is around the corner, and the makers are aiming to arrive by the end of May. Interestingly, Anil Thadani has released all the Prabhas films in Hindi since the release of Bahubali.

Pen Marudhar get's Indian 2 for Rs 20 crore in North India

Shankar and Kamal Haasan are reuniting on Indian 2, which will see a release in Hindi with the title Hindustani 2. The first part, which was released in the late 90s, is ideally among the earliest Pan India films, much before people knew of the term Pan India. It raked in massive footfalls and was a true-blue blockbuster in Hindi. The makers are contemplating 3 dates – June 14, June 21, and June 28. “June 14 is the top priority of release at the moment for Team Indian 2. At the moment, Lyca has signed a deal with Pen Marudhar for the North Indian Distribution rights,” the source informs, adding further that much like Kalki, this is also a deal on an advance basis.

“The North India Distribution rights have been acquired by Pen Marudhar for a sum of Rs 20 crore advance,” the source concludes. There might be changes in the distribution of Indian 2 arrives on June 14 in a clash scenario with Chandu Champion. Both Kalki and Indian 2 are two of the most awaited films of Indian Cinema and the eyes are on the makers to make an official release date announcement shortly.

Note: Amounts compiled from our independent sources.

