Indian 2: Makers of Kamal Haasan starrer celebrate Siddharth’s birthday with vibrant new poster

The makers of Kamal Haasan-Shankar film Indian 2 have released a new birthday special poster for Siddharth, showcasing a vivid and vibrant shade of the actor. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Published on Apr 17, 2024  |  12:27 PM IST |  492
Indian 2: Makers of Kamal Haasan's film launch new poster on Siddharth’s birthday
Indian 2: Makers of Kamal Haasan's film launch new poster on Siddharth’s birthday (PC: Lyca Productions, Instagram)

Kamal Haasan and director Shankar are once again set to arrive on the big screens together for their much-anticipated film Indian 2. The film which is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian is slated to release in the month of June.

As many already know, actor Siddharth is playing a key role in the film and the makers of Indian 2 have taken it up to celebrate the actor’s 45th birthday. Along with presenting the vibrant and fun new poster of the film, the makers also wrote the caption on their official Instagram handle, “Team INDIAN-2 🇮🇳 wishes the multifaceted @worldofsiddharth a Happy Birthday!”

“Your diverse roles and timeless charm continue to captivate everyone! Here’s to another year of success in your journey!” they further added.

Check out the new poster from Indian 2 ft Siddharth

About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: Instagram (Lyca Productions)
