QUIZ: How well do you know Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer dark comedy film Super Deluxe?

It has been nearly five years since Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s second directorial venture, Super Deluxe, came out. The film features an ensemble cast including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin, Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathrie and many more in prominent roles.

Since its release, the movie has been praised as a work of art and has earned numerous awards. As time passed, it has achieved a cult following, with dedicated fans who have watched it multiple times. Are you one of those fans who knows everything about Super Deluxe? Well, it's time to test your knowledge! Scroll down, take a quick quiz, and discover just how much you truly know about Super Deluxe.

Check out the quiz below:

About Super Deluxe

As mentioned earlier, Super Deluxe marks the second directorial venture of Thiagarajan Kumararaja after the 2011 film Aaranya Kaandam. The film has four interwoven stories that are connected together by a single thread.

Thiagarajan Kumararaja has also bankrolled the film under the banner of Tyler Durden and Kino Fist Productions. The music for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja while Nirav Shah and PS Vinod cranked the camera for the film. Sathyaraj Natarajan took care of the film’s editing.

ALSO READ: QUIZ: How well do you know Kamal Haasan’s filmography? Answer few questions and find out