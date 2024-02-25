Ranam Aram Thavarel Twitter Review: 8 tweets you need to read before watching the movie

Ranam Aram Tharavel, a murder mystery film directed by debutant Sherief, was released on February 23rd. Vaibhav Reddy portrays the character of Siva, aiding the police in solving crimes through his artistic and predictive abilities.

The plot unfolds as a nurse is murdered, her body parts scattered across various locations in Chennai. This marks Vaibhav's return to the Tamil film industry in a leading role. Alongside Vaibhav, notable performances are delivered by Tanya Hope, Nandita Shwetha, and Saras Menon. Arrol Corelli composed the music and score, while Balaji K. Raja handled the cinematography.

Netizens review about Ranam Aram Thavarel

According to netizen reviews, Ranam Aram Tharavel has opened to a mixed reception, leaning towards positive. Many reviewers commend director Sherief for a strong first half. Arrol Corelli's music receives unanimous praise across the board.

This milestone marks Vaibhav's 25th film as a lead, with his performance earning acclaim from reviewers. Nandita Shwetha's portrayal is hailed as the highlight of her career. However, some reviewers express that a stronger screenplay could have elevated the movie further.

One reviewer acknowledges the film's merit but critiques the presence of numerous characters that lack coherence. However, he commend the movie for its innovative approach to the thriller genre, deviating from the conventional template, ultimately making it an engaging watch

Another viewer lauded Vaibhav's performance and Arrol's captivating background score. He highlighted the effective incorporation of emotional depth in the film, which resonated positively with them. Additionally, they expressed confidence in Sherief's promising direction, eagerly anticipating his future projects.

A cinephile reflects on Ranam Aram Thavarel, expressing a sentiment that while the film leaves a lingering feeling that it could have been improved, they still found satisfaction as a fan. He expresses a hope for a stronger conclusion, particularly for Tanya's cop role and Vaibhav's character. Despite these reservations, he acknowledged their contentment as a supporter of the film.

A Twitter user showered praise on Nandita Swetha for her outstanding performance in the movie. Additionally, he acclaimed Vaibhav for delivering a subtle yet impactful performance.

A prominent Twitter account describes Ranam Aram Thavarel as an engaging watch, noting the racy pace of the first half juxtaposed with a slower second half. He expressed mixed feelings about the flashback portion, deeming it okayish. Additionally, they view the second half as a speed breaker. Despite these critiques, he praised the performances of all the characters in the film.

One user expressed disappointment, labeling Ranam Aram Thavarel as a wasted opportunity. He felt the movie fell flat due to poor execution and a confused narrative, despite possessing all the necessary ingredients for a perfect thriller.

Renowned reviewer Ramesh Bala expressed satisfaction with the movie, particularly praising Vaibhav for stepping into a different role compared to his past performances. He gave thumbs up to the entire cast, appreciating their contributions. Additionally, he commended Sherief's direction and Arrol's score, indicating his overall contentment with the film

A thriller genre enthusiast lauded Sherief's direction and Vaibhav's portrayal of his character. They also expressed admiration for Tanya Hope's role as a police officer. In their review, they emphasized that Sherief crafted a tidy thriller, indicating their positive reception of the film.

