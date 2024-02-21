The Greatest Of All Time: 'They are working towards a Bayangaramana Blockbuster', reveals an actor of Vijay starrer GOAT

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, titled The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT, has been in the headlines since the time of its announcement.

The makers of the film have already unveiled three posters of the film, all of which seem to have created a huge hype surrounding the film. Meanwhile, the makers have also revealed that Thalapathy Vijay will be featured in a double role. In the recent development, Vaibhav Reddy who is playing a special role in GOAT, revealed some updates from the sets of the film.

Vaibhav shares updates from The Greatest of All Time sets

During a press meeting of his upcoming film Ranam Aram Thavarel, Vaibhav revealed that GOAT is definitely going to be a blockbuster as the whole cast and crew is working dedicatedly towards the project. He said, “I went to shoot only for a few days.. They don't have time to play cricket like #Varisu sets.. They are working towards a Bayangaramana (Humongous) Blockbuster.." The Greatest of All Time marks the first on-screen collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay.

More about GOAT

The film is set to feature an ensemble cast including Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav Reddy, Yogi Babu, Mic Mohan, and many more in supporting roles. The film has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainments, while Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the film’s music. Siddhartha Nuni of Captain Miller fame will helm the film’s camera while Venkat Raajen has been roped in to handle the editing department.

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming films

Apart from that, it is understood that the actor has also signed a film, tentatively titled Thalapathy69. Rumors surround the name of the film’s director, with prominent names like Vetrimaaran, Karthik Subbaraj, H Vinoth, and Atlee being thrown in the mix. However, it will only be finalized once it is officially announced by the makers.

