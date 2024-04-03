Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills the beans on her adrenaline-pumping action scenes in Citadel: Honey Bunny

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most celebrated actresses currently present in the industry. The actress has given many breakthrough performances and remarkable roles that have become fan favorites. Samantha is all also known for her fitness ethics as she consistently shares glimpses from her workout sessions for her admirable fans.

Samantha is all geared up for her powerful comeback with the upcoming series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. Meanwhile, the actor has shared her experience about the action scenes in the series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the action choreography of Citadel: Honey Bunny

Samantha Ruth Prabhu entered the world of OTT with Raj & DK's The Family Man Season 2, where she showcased her talent in a thrilling action-packed role as Raji. Her performance and intense sequences were highly appreciated. In response to this, Samantha has stated in Outlook India’s report that the action sequences in Citadel: Honey Bunny surpass those in Manoj Bajpai's The Family Man.

She concluded her statement and said, “Definitely it is something I wanted to get from Raji and I think that has happened. Some of the highlights of the series are action bits and I am really looking forward to watching them on screen."

More about Citadel: Honey Bunny

Prime Video recently unveiled the title and expanded cast for the Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' espionage action series Citadel title Citadel: Honey Bunny which will be based in India. Varun Dhawan and Samantha will headline the cast. Samantha is expected to play Honey, and Dhawan will play Bunny.

Citadel: Honey Bunny will combine the heart-pounding elements of a ruthless spy action thriller with the sweet touch of a love story, all set against a vibrant tapestry from 1990. It is written by Sita R Menon and the creators. Raj and DK will also serve as executive producers of the power-packed thriller series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming films

Apart from Citadel: Honey Bunny it has been speculated that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be joining forces with Atlee once again opposite Pan-India heartthrob Allu Arjun. This will mark Samantha's third collaboration after her blockbuster venture Theri and Mersal, featuring Thalapathy Vijay in a lead role. According to sources, the movie is scheduled to commence production in October 2024 and will be a mega-budget action film.

