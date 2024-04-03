Vijay’s Thalapathy 69 to be directed by H Vinoth: know more about actor's LAST film before he steps into politics

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. His charm and stellar performances have always been a delightful experience for his beloved fans and cinema lovers. The superstar has not just ruled Indian audiences with his commendable acting skills but also created a huge impact on a global scale.

His last project before entering politics has become a sensational topic since its announcement. In a recent update, it has been rumored that Thalapathy’s final film will be helmed by H Vinoth.

Thalapathy 69 to helmed by H Vinoth: Report

As per India Today, Tamil director H Vinoth will direct Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film, which is touted to be a political thriller film. The report further claimed that the filmmaker has conducted a script reading session for Thalapathy Vijay, which has made him excited to take on his upcoming project. However, if we look at the works of H Vinoth, they have mostly been based on politics, where a protagonist stands for justice against wrong-doers. So it can be a compelling move for Thalapathy to sign the director for his last project. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Earlier, it was also reported that D.V.V Danayya of DVV Entertainment would be onboarded as a producer for the upcoming flick. Meanwhile, no official statement has been issued by them related to the project as well.

More about Thalapathy 69

After Thalapathy Vijay announced his entry into politics and launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, many director names were speculated for his last film, as the actor will be joining full-time politics for the 2026 elections.

Many renowned directors, such as Karthik Subbaraj, Atlee, Trivikram, Vetrimaaran, RJ Balaji, H Vinoth, and many other prominent names, were reportedly the potential contenders for his last flick. However, it looks like H Vinoth has bagged the final opportunity, which is going to add another feather to his cap after directing Thala Ajith Kumar.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming films

Thalapathy Vijay is currently in Kerala, completing the final schedule for his next film, The Greatest of All Time. The sci-fi thriller, directed by Venkat Prabhu, will star Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav Reddy, Yogi Babu, Mic Mohan, and many more in supporting roles. Archana Kalapathi under the banner of AGS Entertainments, has bankrolled the project, and Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the tracks for the upcoming flick.

