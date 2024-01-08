Sandalwood Updates: Kichcha Sudeepa unveils first look of World of UI to Rishab Shetty’s new uber-cool avatar

The Kannada film industry, popularly known as Sandalwood, is one of the most prominent industries in the country. As per reports, the industry churns out more than 200 films on an annual basis, with films ranging from romance to action to horror and many different genres.

Upendra is one of the leading faces in the Kannada industry. The actor-director has been working on his dream project, UI, for quite some time now. In fact, it is understood that the idea for the film was conceived in the mid-2000s. In the latest update, superstar Kichcha Sudeepa has unveiled the first glimpse video of the Kabzaa actor’s upcoming film, titled World of UI.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote, “Welcome to the World of #UITheMovie; Best wishes to #Uppisir and team”

The teaser launch happened with a grand event that was held in Bangalore and was attended by several prominent faces including producer Allu Aravind, and Shiva Rajkumar. The video which lasts 1 minute and 56 seconds long was a promising glimpse into the surrealist world that Upendra has created.

More about UI

It is understood that UI delves into a global subject, and is said to be thought-provoking along with being entertaining. The film features an ensemble cast including Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, Nidhi Subbaiah, Ravi Shankar, and more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by G Manoharan and Sreekanth KP along with Naveen Manoharan under the banners of Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers. B Ajaneesh Loknath composes the film’s music while Prajwal cranks the camera for the film.

Rishab Shetty makes a fashion statement with a new look

The World of UI was not the only headline from Sandalwood. Kantara fame Rishab Shetty took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of himself in a new look. The actor was seen donning a black t-shirt and a pair of green pants. Further, he also wore a pair of shades, and accessories including studs, rings, and chains. Rishab also sported a well-groomed beard, which is part of his look for the highly anticipated prequel of Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1.

Check out the look below:

Rishab Shetty on the work front

Rishab Shetty, who was last seen in a cameo role in the film Hostel Hudugaru Bekkagiddare, is currently working on the period action thriller film Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to his 2022 film by the same name. The first look poster of the film was released recently and has created quite a buzz between fans and cinephiles. It is understood that the film is set in 400 BC, and is expected to release towards the end of 2024.

