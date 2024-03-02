Legends in one frame: Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty, Prashanth Neel click ICONIC photos in Bengaluru

It is not everyday that one gets to see their favorite celebrities from different industries in a frame. However, that is exactly what happened on March 1st, 2024, when Telugu superstar Jr. NTR met Kannada stars Prashanth Neel and Rishab Shetty in Bengaluru.

Earlier on March 1st, the actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, heading off to Bengaluru, and it was reported that the purpose of his visit was a private event. Jr. NTR took to his social media to share a joint post with Rishab Shetty, where the trio could be seen posing in front of the camera. Furthermore, the consequent pictures also showed producer Vijay Kirgandur of Hombale Films. Additionally, Lakshmi Pranathi, Pragathi Shetty and Likitha Neel, the lovely spouses of the filmmakers were seen in the pictures as well.

Jr. NTR spotted at Hyderabad airport

On the evening of March 1st, 2024, Jr. NTR was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, heading to Bengaluru. The actor was seen wearing a striped light blue shirt, the same one which he was wearing in the pictures he sent with the Kannada stars as well.

However, Rishab Shetty and Prashanth Neel were not the only film stars that the Devara actor met yesterday. At the airport, Jr. NTR met his RRR co-star Ram Charan, and clicked pictures with him as well.

On the workfront

Jr. NTR will next be seen in Koratala Siva’s upcoming action film Devara. The film marks the second collaboration between the actor and director after the 2016 film Janatha Garage. Devara also features Janhvi Kapoor, in her Telugu debut, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko and many more in prominent roles. Additionally, the music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Additionally, it was also revealed a while back that Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel will be collaborating for a project tentatively titled NTR31. However, it is also learnt that the project will only go on floors after the filmmaker’s current commitments, which includes the sequel of his blockbuster film Salaar, which featured Prabhas in the lead.

As for Rishab Shetty, he was last seen in the 2022 fantasy action film Kantara, which he also helmed. Currently, the actor is working on the film’s prequel, titled Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1.

