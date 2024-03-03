South Newsmakers of the week: Ram Charan’s viral dance with Bollywood Khans to Kamal Haasan meeting Manjummel Boys

With the end of a rare February week, we take a look at some of the biggest news from the South Indian film industry. From South celebs at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar to interesting movie updates, we’ve got it covered.

1. Ram Charan’s viral Naatu Naatu dance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

During the grand pre-wedding bash, a video that has gone viral is that of Ram Charan joining the Khans of Bollywood to shake a leg on the actor’s iconic Naatu Naatu song from RRR. For anybody living under a rock, the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant are currently underway in Jamnagar amidst the presence of celebrities from across the world. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates are also present at the event, along with Bollywood and South celebs like Rajinikanth, Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and many others.

2. Kamal Haasan interacts with Manjummel Boys team

The recently released Malayalam film Manjummel Boys is wreaking havoc at the box office with continued support from the audience. Actor Kamal Haasan and Gunaa movie director Santhana Bharathi met with the team of Manjummel Boys recently and spoke about the Guna caves and the film’s theme extensively. In their interaction, Kamal Haasan shared his experience in the Guna cave while shooting for Gunaa, and also shared a few unknown details from his film.

3. Director Nag Ashwin drops updates on Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD

During a recent science conclave event, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin spilled the beans on his film with Prabhas. Speaking at the event, he revealed that Kalki 2898 AD starts during the Mahabharatha era and spans up to 6000 years. Further explaining, he urged on the care taken by the team to ensure that Kalki 2898 AD does not resemble other iconic science fiction films.

4. Jr.NTR meets Rishab Shetty, and Prashanth Neel in Bangalore, what’s cooking?

Jr.NTR was recently captured at the airport as he headed to Bengaluru to meet Kantara star Rishab Shetty and KGF director Prashanth Neel. Jr.NTR also posted a picture on his social media, sharing a picture from the interaction with the two Kannada superstars. This meeting has raised eyebrows as to whether this interaction has anything to do with Jr.NTR’s NTR31 project with Prashanth Neel. Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi Shetty, Prashanth Neel’s better half Likitha as well as Jr.NTR’s wife Pranathi were also present.

5. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged to gallerist Nicholai Sachdev

In some joyous news, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar who has featured in several Tamil and Telugu films has now gotten engaged to gallerist Nicholai Sachdev. The actress shared on her social media, “Engaged Love laughter and happily ever after”.

6. Malayalam actress Lenaa’s marriage with astronaut Prasanth Balakrishnan

It really does feel like wedding season lately, with yet another couple tying the knot in holy matrimony. But there’s a twist. Malayalam actress Lenaa recently took to social media that she had been married to Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair since January 17th but had to keep the news under wraps due to confidentiality reasons. Prasanth was awarded the first Indian Astronaut Wings award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27th, following which Lenaa made her marriage with the astronaut official on social media.

