Rishab Shetty retraces journey with wife Pragathi from wedding to parenthood; shares heartfelt VIDEO on her birthday

Without a shadow of a doubt, Rishab Shetty is one of the most celebrated actors in the Kannada film industry. In fact, with the release of his 2022 action thriller film Kantara, the actor has gained pan-Indian prominence as well.

However, there is much more to the actor than his professional front. Rishab Shetty is known to be a family man, looking forward to spending time with his lovely wife and children whenever he gets the time. In the latest update, the actor took to social media to wish his wife on her birthday. Rishab also shared a heartwarming video, where he traced their entire journey together, right from their wedding, to pregnancy, to now, being parents. He shared the awe-inspiring video on his Instagram with the caption (a loose translation):

“Happy birthday to my soulmate. Let happiness be a boon, let this bond last forever, May your longevity and our affection towards each other always increase.; Happy birthday, Pragathi! Celebrating the queen of my heart, the glow in my life, and the sparkle of my eye.; Happy Birthday, my love”

Check out the post below:

Rishab Shetty and Pragathi’s relationship

Rishab Shetty and Pragathi’s wedding was actually arranged by their families. After the release of his 2016 directorial Kirik Party, the duo officially tied the knot on February 9th, 2017, in the presence of their close friends and family, as well as other friends from the industry. The lovely couple also have two children together.

Rishab Shetty on the workfront

Rishab Shetty was last seen in the critically and commercially acclaimed action thriller film Kantara, which was released in 2022. The film, which was also helmed by Rishab Shetty, is set in rural Karnataka, and has a major cultural element to it as well.

Advertisement

The actor is currently busy filming for the film’s sequel, titled Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1. Similar to its predecessor, Rishab Shetty plays the lead in the sequel as well, which is also set to be written and directed by him. It is understood that the film will be bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur, under the banner of Hombale Films, and that Ajaneesh Loknath will be composing the film’s music.

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty pens heartwarming note as Bell Bottom completes 5 years; ‘Thank you for embracing the thrilling ride'