Shruti Haasan flaunts her freckles in latest selfie; gives masterclass on soft glam wedding makeup

Actress Shruti Haasan, who is currently basking in the success of her recent film Salaar, has taken a short break from work to attend the wedding of her friend. The Salaar actress took to social media to share pictures from the wedding and also shared a selfie flaunting her freckles.

Freckles are the brown spots on the skin and they increase in number when exposed to more sunlight. The actress shared the selfie on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Freckles came out to play A little extra - Chennai." Shruti clearly blames hot Chennai climate for it but what steals the show is, she aces it like a boss.

Shruti Haasan wore a cream coloured sari, with a red bindi and flaunted a hair bun with jasmines. With minimal makeup, the actress looks beautiful. Always, she is someone who never shies away from flaunting her imperfections. In fact she embraces them like nobody else.

Shruti Hassan’s upcoming projects

Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Dacoit which has Adivi Sesh as the male lead. The film will be produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under Annapurna Studios.

Shruti has also bagged BAFTA winner Philip John's Chennai story, which was initially offered to Samantha, The film, based on Timeri N. Murari's novel The Arrangements of Love, follows Anu, a spirited private detective, against the scenic backdrops of Wales and India. The story promises a blend of coming-of-age romance, family drama, mystery, and the pursuit of forgotten relationships.

As the narrative of Chennai Story Explores the essence of the 2004 novel The Arrangements of Love, written by Timeri N. Murari, it promises to be a cinematic journey that transcends borders.

