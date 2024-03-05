Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for 2015 announced after 9 years: R Madhavan and Jyothika shine as Best Actor, Actress

The state film awards are undoubtedly one of the biggest film awards in the country and are something that every fan and cinephile looks forward to. On March 4, 2024, the Tamil Nadu Government announced the State Film Awards for the year 2015. It is understood that the award ceremony will take place on March 6, Wednesday, at TN Rajarathinam KalaiArangam, and that the Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan will hand over the awards to the winner.

In the announcements made on March 4, it was revealed that R. Madhavan has been awarded the Best Actor for his performance in the sports drama film Irudhi Suttru. Additionally, Jyothika was named in the Best Actress category for her performance in the drama film 36 Vayadhinile. It was also revealed that Gautham Karthik and Ritika Singh won the Special Prizes for Best Actor and Actress and that Aravind Swamy was titled the Best Villain for his performance in Jayam Ravi’s Thani Oruvan. The film also won the First Prize for Best Film.

Other Award Winners

While Jayam Ravi starrer Thani Oruvan won the First Prize for Best Film, Suriya’s Pasanga 2, and Prabha won the second and third prizes respectively. Irudhi Suttru won the Special Prize for Best Film, and 36 Vayadhinile won the title as the Best Film about Women Empowerment.

Gautami won the award for Best Supporting Actress, for her performance in Kamal Haasan’s Papanasam, the Tamil remake of Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam. Sudha Kongara won the title of Best Director as well, for Irudhi Suttru, while Mohan Raja and Ramji won the award for Best Story Writer and Cinematographer respectively for their contributions to Thani Oruvan.

R Madhavan pens gratitude note, congratulates peers

Soon after the announcements were made, R Madhavan took to his social media to thank the state Government. He also congratulated his peers who received various awards.

The Vikram Vedha actor wrote on his X (formerly Twitter), “My sincere thanks to the Tamil Nadu Government for honoring me with the Best Actor Award 2015 for Irudhi Suttru. And my best wishes to fellow winners Sudha, Jyothika, Ritika, Gautham Karthik, Aravind Swamy, Gibran and all”

Why the delay in awards?

One thing that caught the eyes of the audience members is that the Film Awards for the year 2015 is being announced 9 years later in 2024. The Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, which were initially announced in 1967, were discontinued after 2008. However, in 2017, they were reinstated, and the awards for 2009 to 2014 were given between 2017 and 2023 with 2020 being skipped due to the pandemic. This is why the award for 2015 is being given out in 2024.