EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan is NOT back in Kamal Haasan's Thug Life

As many already know Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are joining hands once again for a massive flick. The film’s casting initially had named Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan in the leading roles but later on, it was reported that they walked out. Now, a few reports are doing rounds that Dulquer and Jayam Ravi have joined back.

However, according to our reliable sources, Dulquer Salmaan is not joining back this Kamal Haasan starrer. Moreover, we also heard that Jayam Ravi is also busy with his pending projects and will not be part of the film. However, there’s no confirmation yet on reports of Jayam Ravi back in Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life.