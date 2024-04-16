EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan is NOT back in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life

As speculations were rising about the casting of Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, Pinkvilla exclusively reports that Dulquer Salmaan is not joining back the film.

By Goutham S
Published on Apr 16, 2024  |  12:54 PM IST |  492
EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan is NOT back in Kamal Haasan's Thug Life
EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan is NOT back in Kamal Haasan's Thug Life (PC: Madra Talkies/Kamal Haasan, Instagram)

As many already know Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are joining hands once again for a massive flick. The film’s casting initially had named Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan in the leading roles but later on, it was reported that they walked out. Now, a few reports are doing rounds that Dulquer and Jayam Ravi have joined back. 

However, according to our reliable sources, Dulquer Salmaan is not joining back this Kamal Haasan starrer. Moreover, we also heard that Jayam Ravi is also busy with his pending projects and will not be part of the film. However, there’s no confirmation yet on reports of Jayam Ravi back in Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

South Newsmakers: Klin Kaara's face reveal to Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star release
entertainment
South Newsmakers: Klin Kaara's face reveal to Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star release
Disha Patani wishes ‘superhero’ Jackie Chan on his 70th birthday; ‘Nobody like you’
entertainment
Disha Patani wishes ‘superhero’ Jackie Chan on his 70th birthday; ‘Nobody like you’
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles