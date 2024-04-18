Suriya and Jyothika share one of the most beautiful love stories in Indian cinema history. After starring together in multiple movies, the Kanguva actor, Suriya, tied the knot with Jyothika in 2006. At that time, they had appeared in 7 films together.

However, since then, despite Jyothika's comeback to acting, the star couple haven't shared the screen in a movie. Rumors are running in air that Suriya and Jyothika might reunite for a film soon.

While details remain scarce, gossip suggests that the project could be helmed by either Anjali Menon, known for Bangalore Days, or Halitha Shameem, of Sillukarupetti fame.

Return of the Kaakha Kaakha jodi?

Suriya and Jyothika are a cherished on-screen duo in Tamil cinema. From Poovellam Kettuppaar to their last collaboration in Sillunu Oru Kadhal, their journey has been filled with memorable films like Perazhagan and Kaakha Kaakha.

Because of their successful partnership, fans have eagerly anticipated their reunion on the silver screen, especially following Jyothika's return to acting. If the rumored project comes to action, it will surely delight fans who have been eagerly awaiting their comeback.

Latest Kanguva news

Directed by Shiva and produced by Studio Green, Kanguva features notable actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in prominent roles, marking their Tamil cinema debuts. Additionally, comedy character artist Yogi Babu and seasoned actor Jagapathi Babu play significant characters in the film. Devi Sri Prasad is handling the music department of Kaguva.

Kanguva teaser

According to rumors, Suriya will portray six different characters in this movie. Only two looks have been revealed so far, building anticipation for Kanguva. In an interview, Madan Karky, one of the film's writers, mentioned that it deviates from traditional period dramas and should be seen as an alternative period action flick.

The film is set to be released in 10 different languages. Kanguva, along with Shankar's Indian 2 and Thalapathy's Greatest of All Time, are among the most anticipated projects in the Tamil film industry.

