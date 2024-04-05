Who is Srikanth Bolla? The visually-inspired industrialist whose life story has inspired Rajkummar Rao’s next

Actor Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biographical drama Srikanth. Based on the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, the Tushar Hiranandani directorial will explore the hardships of Bolla and how he emerged as a beacon of inspiration for all physically challenged people.

Who is Srikanth Bolla?

In a world that often judges individuals by their physical capabilities, Srikanth Bolla is a true example of human resilience and somebody who only believes in the power of dreams. Born visually impaired in a small village in Andhra Pradesh, India, Srikanth's relentless fight for the right to education and equality is now being celebrated through a recently announced biopic.

Born into a world he could never see, Srikanth Bolla was visually impaired from birth. In a society where disabilities often define limits, Bolla's parents, despite their limited resources, supported his ambition to pursue education. However, the path was filled with challenges. In one such incident, he was initially denied admission to a science stream in high school which Bolla challenged and overturned beginning his fights with and for the world.

Later, Bolla, despite scoring top marks, was called ineligible for an engineering entrance examination in India due to his visual impairment. Without getting affected by it, Bolla set his sights abroad and got admission to the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). This made Bolla the first international blind student to attend that college.

Advertisement

At MIT, Bolla didn't just excel academically but started to envision a future where people like him weren't just participants but leaders in creating change. This vision led to the formation of Bollant Industries which is a company that manufactures eco-friendly packaging solutions while employing differently-abled individuals. Under Bolla's leadership, Bollant Industries grew exponentially (both in revenue and social impact) and provided livelihoods to over 450 employees most of whom are physically challenged.

Bolla's achievements have not gone unnoticed. He has been featured in numerous publications and interviews where he shared his philosophy of seeing challenges as opportunities. In an interview with Forbes India, Bolla expressed his belief in potential over limitations and said, "If the world looks at me and says, 'Srikanth, you can do nothing,' I look back at the world and say, 'I can do anything.'"

Bolla's achievements include recognition from Forbes 30 under 30, the National Award from the President of India for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, and the Outstanding Young Person of the World award.

More about Srikanth Bolla’s biopic

Written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit, Srikanth is being produced by T-Series in collaboration with Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. Set to release on May 10, the movie also stars actors Jyothika , Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Sharing his first look as Srikanth, Rajkummar wrote on his Instagram, “A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #Srikanth.”

Rajkummar Rao on leading Srikanth Bolla’s biopic

In an earlier statement, Rajkummar Rao had expressed his honor of being a part of this project and expressed, “Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration. It’s indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix. I am really looking forward to playing Srikanth.”