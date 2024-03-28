Shaitaan 3 Weeks Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn starrer targets Rs 150 crore nett finish in India

Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala among others had a very good third week at the Indian Box Office, benefitting from the Holi festivities across the country. Shaitaan dropped by less than 50 percent in week 3 from week 2 and that indicates a solid hold. The film added around Rs 19 crores in the third week and continued to remain the most preferred film in India

Have a look at the day wise collections of Shaitaan in week 3

Have a look at the week wise collections of Shaitaan

Shaitaan Targets To Enter The Rs 150 Crore Nett India Club Despite New Releases

Shaitaan now stands at collections of around Rs 135 crores nett in India. The Ajay Devgn starrer faces some new stiff rivals in the form of Crew and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, both of which are going to take a good opening this Good Friday. While Shaitaan will lose a substantial amount of its screens, it will have enough to keep it in race to break into the Rs 150 crore nett India club.

Shaitaan Is The 4th Highest Grossing Film Of 2024 In India So Far

The global total of the supernatural thriller now stands at a little less than Rs 200 crores and the final target would be to gross Rs 220-225 crores. That would make it the fourth highest Indian grosser of 2024 so far after Fighter, Hanuman and Manjummel Boys. The success of Shaitaan should result in more compact but high-concept films. These kind of films are lighter on the pockets and have a dedicated theatre-going audience too.

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan is a timeless tale of battle between good and evil with a family embodying the forces of righteousness while a man symbolizes malevolence. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Kabir while R Madhavan plays Vanraj. Watch the movie to find out what happens to Kabir's family once Vanraj exercises control over his daughter.

Shaitaan In Theatres

Shaitaan plays at a theatre near you since the 8th of March, 2024. Tickets for the film can be booked from the box office outside theatres or through online ticketing platforms.

