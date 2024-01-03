Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo sued at Madurai HC; petitioner seeks psychological evaluation of Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj is undoubtedly one of the most wanted directors not just in Tamil Nadu, but all over the country at present. The filmmaker’s latest movie, Leo, which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, was released on October 19th, and was a blockbuster hit.

However, the film also received its fair share of criticism, mostly revolving around the film’s second half. Additionally the use of violence in the film was also criticized. In the latest update, a petition has been filed in the Madurai branch of the Tamil Nadu High Court, seeking the psychological evaluation of Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Petitioner requests ban on Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo

As per reports, Madurai-based Raju Murugan approached the High Court, demanding a ban on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest film, Leo, citing the excess of violence in the film. The petitioner alleged that the filmmaker advocates for violence of multiple sorts, including “gun violence, use of religious symbols, drug use, controversial ideas, imposition that women should kill children, etc.”

Further, the petition also mentions that the film displayed the use of firearms, rioting, illegal activities like drug dealing, and more, and even suggested all of this could be carried out with the help of the police.

In addition to this, the petitioner also demanded that Leo has to be properly scrutinized by the Censor Board, while Lokesh Kangaraj should undergo a psychological evaluation, and be prosecuted under the Indian Penal Code for filming scenes that incite violence. The case came up before Justices Krishnakumar and Vijayakumar, but was adjourned as no lawyers appeared from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s side.

More about Leo

Leo marks the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after the 2021 action film Master. The film features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, and many more in prominent roles.

Leo is the third installment in the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which already features the Karthi starrer Kaithi, as well as the Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. The universe also includes other prominent actors like Suriya, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Das, and many more who appear in crucial roles.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film which has been bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Seven Screen Studios. Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the film’s camera, and the film’s editing has been taken care of by Philomin Raj.

