Trisha Krishnan returns to Telugu cinema; Chiranjeevi welcomes her on Vishwambhara sets; VIDEO

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is on cloud nine after being honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award, is currently working on his new fantasy action drama, Vishwambhara. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta of Bimbisara fame, the film features the ever-gorgeous Trisha in a significant role.

Chiranjeevi took to his social media profile to share a video from the sets of the film. Upon his arrival, the actor welcomed actress Trisha to the film with a flower bouquet and a hug that indicates their happiness in collaborating after 18 long years. Chiranjeevi can be seen dressed in black, while Trisha looks stunning in a black and red saree, both exchanging warm greetings on the film's set.

Meanwhile, Trisha also expressed excitement on Instagram, sharing flower bouquets from her vanity van with a caption, "To new beginnings 4/2/2024.” This film marks her reunion with Chiranjeevi after 18 years, their last collaboration being in the 2006 Telugu movie Stalin.

Coming to her work front, after her impressive role in Leo, the actress has signed up for the Tamil film Vidaa Muyarchi alongside Ajith Kumar. Additionally, she is involved in Mohanlal's Ram, a Malayalam film directed by Jeethu Joseph. She's also part of an upcoming film with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, rumoured to be titled Thug Life.

More about Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara, produced by UV Creations, and boasts Oscar Award winner MM Keeravani for music and renowned Cinematographer Chota K Naidu behind the camera. The film is scheduled to hit screens on January 10, 2025.

The glimpse of Vishwambhara, released earlier, has already heightened expectations, and fans are eagerly anticipating this unique collaboration. With Trisha's charm and Chiranjeevi's venture into new-age cinema.

