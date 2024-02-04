PIC: Trisha Krishnan joins Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara; gets warm welcome with flowers

Trisha Krishnan needs no introduction! After scoring a blockbuster hit with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo which was released last year, the actress is all set for her upcoming film Vishwambhara starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role. Trisha took to her Instagram stories to share a photograph of flower bouquets from her vanity van and captioned the post, "To new beginnings 4/2/2024."

The film went on floors in December and Trisha has joined the latest schedule which started today in Hyderabad. Vishwambhara is directed by Mallidi Vashishta and produced by UV Creations. Trisha is back in Telugu cinema after a decade and her fans cannot keep their calm. Though her Tamil films were dubbed and released in Telugu, Trisha's last actual Telugu film was Nandamuri Balakrishna's Lion which was released in 2014. Trisha has starred alongside actors like Prabhas, Ravi Teja, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu and other Telugu actors.

Along with her Instagram post, Trisha added the music of her super hit song from the Telugu movie Stalin. This film was released in 2006 and that is Trisha's first film with Chiranjeevi. The Ponniyin Selvan actress is pairing up with Chiranjeevi after 18 long years and this news itself is exciting all her fans and movie buffs.

Trisha receives a warm welcome on the sets of Vishwambhara

More about Vishwambhara

The film marks Chiranjeevi's first collaboration with UV Creations which is owned by Ram Charan's best friend Vikram Reddy. Vishwambhara will have music composed by Oscar Award winner MM Keeravani and camera handled by senior Cinematographer Chota K Naidu. The film will hit the screens on January 10, 2025. The glimpse of Vishwambhara, which was released a few days ago has raised all the expectations on the film.

Trisha on the work front

After delivering a stellar performance in Leo, the actress signed the Tamil film Vidaa Muyarchi starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The actress is even part of Mohanlal's Ram which is a Malayalam film and is directed by Jeethu Joseph. She is also part of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's upcoming film which is said to have been titled Thug Life. However, an official confirmation on the title is still awaited.

