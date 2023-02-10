Veteran actress Jayasudha reportedly gets married for the third time; Deets inside

Veteran South actress Jayasudha has reportedly got married for the third time. According to reports, the actress, who is 60 years old, has tied the knot with a foreigner. Although, the news is officially not confirmed as Jayasudha has not revealed anything. However, a pic of the actress with her new husband is currently doing rounds on social media. After her former husband Nitin Kapoor passed away in 2017, four years later, reportedly Jayasudha married for the third time. However, nothing is officially announced. Although a pic of Jayasudha with a foreigner is going viral, it is not known whether he is her husband or not.

Recently, Jayasudha addressed marriage rumours with the foreigner and dismissed them firmly. In an interview with a Telugu TV channel, she reportedly laughed off the rumors and said that the man in question is an NRI and a filmmaker who wants to make a biopic on her life. As he wanted to know her personally, he has been traveling with her most of the time and there is no truth in this gossip at all. Jayasudha's marriages Jayasudha first got married to Vadde Ramesh, but their relationship did not last long, and she soon divorced him due to some unforeseen reason. The actress later married producer Nitin Kapoor, cousin to actor Jeetendra, in the year 1985. She has two sons from her second marriage, Nihar, and Shreayan. Nitin committed suicide by jumping from a building on 14 March 2017 reportedly due to bipolar disorder, a form of mental stress. Since then, the actress has been living alone with her children. Now, reportedly, after 4 years, she got married for the third time.

